Is Humanitarian Aid a Weapon of War in Yemen?
02:18
World
Is Humanitarian Aid a Weapon of War in Yemen?
The civil war in Yemen has devastated a country, displaced 3.5 million people and left millions more on the verge of starvation. The world’s biggest humanitarian operation is now under threat as international bodies are under pressure to scale down humanitarian assistance efforts because of threats against their workers. So, is humanitarian aid being used as a weapon of war? Francis Collings has more.
February 18, 2020
