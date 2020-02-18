POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Serbia - Missing Babies | Off The Grid | Documentary
Serbia - Missing Babies | Off The Grid | Documentary
Serbia Missing Babies has been highly commended at the 2020 London AIBs. The Association of International Broadcasting rewarded a "moving tale with a strong narrative." Hundreds of Serbian parents are looking for their child that has gone missing. Their story is similar: a baby declared dead a few hours or days after birth. But no body, no grave and major inconsistencies in the documents…All these parents believe their baby has been stolen and given away for illegal adoption… Off The Grid follows their quest for truth. #Serbia #Crime #MissingBaby #HumanTrafficking Emmy Nominee Director / Producer Mouhssine Ennaimi Executive Producers Alexandra Pauliat Mouhssine Ennaimi Pictures Hakan Hocaoglu Suad Fazlic (Strasbourg) Editor Fatih Kibar Motion Graphics Emrah Akyon Translation Dzevad Arnautovic Teida Imamovic Producer/Fixer Sanela Makic Script Editors Alexandra Pauliat Gemma Harries Narration Kamali Melbourne Watch more episodes of Off The Grid here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUW304lJeu3VO2Ucasj8kk1NokTDcrSWQ
February 18, 2020
