#TRADWIVES: Rethinking Feminism?

What is a woman’s role in 2020? Try asking the Tradwives - women who believe they should be looking after the home, and be submissive to their husbands. Is there anything wrong with that? Guests: Stephanie Spencer Professor of History Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Women's Rights Activist Angela Neustatter Author, ‘A Home for the Heart’ Alena Petitt Founder, The Darling Academy Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.