Apple warns it will miss first quarter revenue target | Money Talks

Apple says it will likely miss its sales target for the first quarter. The iPhone-maker says the Chinese factories that build its devices have begun to re-open, but production levels have been lower than expected at the back of the coronavirus outbreak. That's hurting the firm's ability to move its products around the world. Meanwhile, many Apple stores inside the Chinese mainland remain closed or are operating at reduced hours. The Chinese market accounts for 15 percent of Apple's revenue. #Apple #iPhone #Coronavirus