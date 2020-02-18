BizTech Share

HSBC announces 35,000 layoffs in cost-cutting drive | Money Talks

Europe's largest bank just can't catch a break. HSBC reported a 33-percent drop in annual profits. It blames the fall on an economic slowdown in Europe and protests in Hong Kong which have lasted almost a year. And with many businesses in China still shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's warning of tougher times ahead. TRT World’s senior business producer Mobin Nasir gave us the latest. #HSBC #JobCuts #Coronavirus