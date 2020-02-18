World Share

Germany's dark-glazed pastries with thick lips and fez hats spark racism debate

"Mohrenkopf" (Moorish head), Germany's dark-glazed pastries decorated with thick lips and fez hats, have sparked a racism debate. But the Fromme Pastry shop says there is no racist intent behind it and the controversial display has been a carnival tradition since the 1960s. Do you think these pastries are offensive or simply tradition? #Mohrenkopf #racism #Cologne Carnival