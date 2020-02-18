What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Designers at New York Fashion Week show off sustainable solutions | Money Talks

New York City hosted its annual fashion week this month, and amid the global climate crisis, solutions to the industry's environmentally-harmful practices were top of the agenda. In the Big Apple alone, textile waste makes up around six percent of landfill. Now a handful of designers are calling for sustainability to become the hot new fashion trend. Jade Barker has more from New York.