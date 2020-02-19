World Share

TRT World meets baby girl taught to laugh when bombs fall

Children are at great risk every day in northern Syria escaping ongoing bombardment while dealing with the freezing cold temperatures. But some families are drowning out the sound of explosions with laughter. Recently a clip went viral on social media of a father teaching his baby daughter to laugh every time she heard a bomb fall or a mortar fired at a distance. TRT World’s Obaida Hitto met the family. #syrianbaby #syrianwar #syrianews