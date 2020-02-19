POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World meets baby girl taught to laugh when bombs fall
02:03
World
TRT World meets baby girl taught to laugh when bombs fall
Children are at great risk every day in northern Syria escaping ongoing bombardment while dealing with the freezing cold temperatures. But some families are drowning out the sound of explosions with laughter. Recently a clip went viral on social media of a father teaching his baby daughter to laugh every time she heard a bomb fall or a mortar fired at a distance. TRT World’s Obaida Hitto met the family. #syrianbaby #syrianwar #syrianews
February 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?