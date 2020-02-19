POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who will lead Germany's Christian Democrats?
Who will lead Germany's Christian Democrats?
Angela Merkel served as the leader of Germany's Christian Democrats from 2000 to 2018 and as the country's chancellor since 2005, but the end of her final term in 2021 approaches and she is facing calls to step down early. Now, the Christian Democrats are facing a possible leadership crisis as party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer resigned from her post and three potential candidates emerge to fill in the void. #Merkel #CDU #Germany
February 19, 2020
