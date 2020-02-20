World Share

Assad regime continues to bombard northern Aleppo

The Russian-backed Assad regime continues to destroy lives in northern Aleppo with more than 1,800 people killed in the past 10 months. Hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing towns that have been attacked are trapped between the advancing Assad regime forces and the Turkish border. Obaida Hitto reports now from Tarmanin where recent attacks have left people unsure about what to do next. #Syria #Aleppo #Idlib