World
Who Killed Malcolm X
Netflix's documentary series Who Killed Malcolm X argues the real killers of the famous civil rights activist got away 55 years ago. The show provides evidence that is so compelling, the New York District Attorney is taking another look at the case. If re-opened, it could lead to a blockbuster change in America's history books. Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, Historian and Investigative Journalist 01:28 #MalcolmX #Netflix #Docmentary
February 20, 2020
