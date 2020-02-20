BizTech Share

Michael Bloomberg surges in US Democratic opinion polls | Money Talks

One of the richest men in the US is now in the race to become its most powerful one too. Billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has garnered enough support to participate in the latest Democratic presidential debate. Bloomberg's late to the game, having missed voting in two states on who should be the party's candidate. But he's hoping a spending splurge can help him catch up with the competition. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #MichaelBloomberg #USelections #DemocraticOpinionPolls