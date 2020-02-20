World Share

Will Iran Elections Be Free and Fair?

Iran will hold parliamentary elections on February 21 but ongoing disputes with the United States, Iran's downing of a Ukrainian airliner with its own citizens on board and the bloody crackdown on November protests have battered many Iranians' confidence in their leaders. Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also left voters with little alternative to hardline rule by banning 90 percent of so-called reformist candidates. So will the election be free and fair? Francis Collings has more.