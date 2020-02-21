World Share

Banning the Reformists?

Iran's parliamentary election has seen a bold sweep of disqualification from the country's rulers. The Guardian Council headed by Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has disqualified more than 7,000 candidates, a move that threatens to bring turnout to a record low and tighten the so-called hardliners' grip on power. So if the vote leaves conservatives firmly in control of parliament, will it be a fair victory? Guests: Setareh Sadeqi PhD Student in American Studies at Tehran University Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Patrick Clawson Research Director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy