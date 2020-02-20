POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bloomberg enters the Democrat nomination debate fray
15:00
World
Bloomberg enters the Democrat nomination debate fray
00:52 - The 9th richest man on earth wants to President of the USA. He debated some of his competitors for the first time. Did his IRL performance match his impressive digital game? 03:50 - Hanau trends after a self described far-right incel kills 9 people in Shisha bars in the town. Then goes home and kills his mother. Then kills himself. 11:20 - Police arrest 2 people for the murder of a 7 year old Fatima in Mexico #MıkeBloomberg #MınıMıke #HanauShooting
February 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?