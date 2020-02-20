POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is truly Scandinavian? Nothing! according to SAS Airlines latest ad.
But a Viking historian tells NEXUS that's nonsense! the ad was designed to provoke... but was it really part of a globalist agenda? 100,000+ people disliked it on YouTube already... SAS dismisses them as an 'online attack'. We also hear from a Danish journalist and a Lebanese immigrant to Sweden who thinks the ad's cool ... but... recognises it wouldn't be allowed in Lebanon!! You can watch the full SAS Airlines ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShfsBPrNcTI And can see more of Sturla Ellingvag's videos here at his youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/VikingStories #SAS #ScandinavianAirlines #Scandinavian
February 20, 2020
