Michael Bloomberg faces hostile field in debate stage debut | Money Talks

In the US, Democratic presidential hopefuls have wrapped-up their ninth debate of the primary season. Although Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls, the candidates' main target on Wednesday night was Michael Bloomberg. The billionaire former mayor of New York. Lance Santos has more from Las Vegas. We unpacked the debate with Jeffrey Tucker, he’s Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research and joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #Bloomberg #USElectionDebate #Democrats