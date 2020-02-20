Kenyan farmers hit hard by locust invasion | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
06:17
BizTech
The Desert Locust is the most dangerous migratory pest in the world. In the past three months, swarms the size of cities have devastated food supplies from Kenya to India. East African countries still recovering from a two-year drought and flooding late last year have been hit the hardest. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the invasion is far from over. For more, Crystal Wells spoke to us in Nairobi. She's the spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Africa. #LocustInvasion #KenyaFarmers #EastAfrica
February 20, 2020
