Face masks in high demand after virus outbreak
02:36
World
There have been NO confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in New York City, but there's been a rush to buy protective face masks across the city since the outbreak began in China. Pharmacies and hardware stores are selling out on the stock and new deliveries could take weeks to arrive. with manufacturers struggling to keep up with demand. But as Katie Gregory reports, most of these masks aren't staying in the US. #Coronavirus #US #CoronaMasks
February 21, 2020
