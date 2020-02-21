POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas set to host heavyweight title fight
The Fight we have all been waiting for is almost upon us! Many are calling it the biggest heavyweight clash since Muhammed Ali fought Joe Frazier in 1971. Tyson Fury takes on WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both men are undefeated and their first match ended in a controversial draw. #TysonFury #heavyweighttitlefight #deontaywilder TRT World Sports Correspondent Lance Santos previews the weekend’s fight.
February 21, 2020
