POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saying No To Nigeria?
02:15
World
Saying No To Nigeria?
Nigeria has joined Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Sudan, and Tanzania on the of countries the US Administration has targeted as part of its crackdown on immigration. The policy will affect 320 million Muslims and a quarter of all Africans. Despite contributing to the American economy, Nigerians say the United States is shutting the door on their future aspirations. And Washington is being accused of forging its immigration policy along racial and religious lines. Adam Pletts has more.
February 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?