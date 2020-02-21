World Share

Have Turkey and Russia Reached a Breaking Point Over Syria?

Turkey and Russia have been locked in a delicate dance in Syria for years: supporting opposing sides while making sure the conflict didn’t boil over. But the crisis in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib is pushing Turkey-Russia relations to the breaking point. Turkish President Recep Erdogan has long warned that he would not allow Bashar al Assad's aggression to go unchecked, be it against Turkish troops or Syrian civilians. But the message has fallen on deaf ears in Moscow as Assad continues to violate almost every agreement forged between Turkey and Russia. So how deep does the fracture run between the two most important players in Syria? And how will it play out on the ground? Guests: Hadi al-Bahra Co-chair of the Constitutional Committee of the Syrian Opposition Talip Kucukcan Senior Fellow at TRT World Research Centre