How Will Brexit Impact UK-Turkey Ties?
World
How Will Brexit Impact UK-Turkey Ties?
The UK has long supported Turkey’s drive to join the European Union, but Turkey lost that voice within the EU when the UK left the bloc on January 31. So, how will British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reorient the UK’s economic, political and security ties towards Turkey? And could the post Brexit reality bring the two countries closer? Guests: Nick de Bois Former UK Conservative Member of Parliament Ozan Ozkural Co-founder and Managing Partner at Tanto Capital Partners
February 21, 2020
