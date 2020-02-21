POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkcell reports 18% rise in revenues to $4.1B in 2019 | Money Talks
05:21
BizTech
Turkcell reports 18% rise in revenues to $4.1B in 2019 | Money Talks
Turkey's telecoms giant, Turkcell, has revealed it had a record 2019, reporting its highest ever full-year earnings and post-paid subscriber growth. Earnings rose 61-percent to reach a record high of 523-million dollars. Sibel Karkus sat down with CEO Murat Erkan in Istanbul to discuss the latest results.. as well as Turkcell's 5G plans and how the coronavirus outbreak might impact the firm. #Turkcell #5G #Huawei
February 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?