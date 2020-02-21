World Share

Deforestation Crackdown: UK set to start crackdown on illegal timber & deforestation

In the air, on land, and in the sea, our planet is being assaulted. Warnings about the climate crisis increase day by day. Targets are not being met and every living thing on the planet is under threat, insect, animal, mineral, and vegetable. For the next ten minutes, we're going to concentrate on trees. As the UK prepares to host this year's UN Climate Summit, COP26, it's spearheading a major global crackdown on illegal timber and deforestation. It plans to form a coalition of developing countries against the trade. But what exactly does de-forestation mean? Yasmin Khatun Dewan has been to the English country of Warwickshire to find out.