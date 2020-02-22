World Share

More police to be deployed as far-right threat "very high"

Two days after a gunman killed nine people at two cafes in the Germany city of Hanau, the country's Interior Minister says there is a great threat from the far-right in the country. The nine victims all had "immigrant backgrounds", five are believed to have been of Turkish origin. The suspect posted a racist video and manifesto on the internet before the killings, and investigations continue into whether he acted alone. Leading politicians are also blaming the far-right "Alternative for Germany" party. They want it placed under surveillance, saying it helped fuel the gunman's racist rhetoric. #Germany #HanauShooting #Racism