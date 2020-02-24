POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British court to decide whether to extradite Julian Assange
02:59
World
British court to decide whether to extradite Julian Assange
Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange say they're planning to seek asylum for him in France. The whistle-blower is fighting an extradition request from the United States on spying charges. The case has been set down for a week in a London court. However, a decision isn't expected for several months. And even then, it will probably be appealed, meaning Assange is not going anywhere, anytime soon. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #JulianAssange #WikiLeaks #AssangeExtradition
February 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?