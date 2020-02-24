POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald goes to India to meet Narendra
15:00
World
Donald goes to India to meet Narendra
00:59 - Two of the world’s best proponents of political social media came together in India. When Trump met Modi in front of 100k people in a cricket stadium, Twitter melted for a minute 07:47 - #mybloombergstory trends as people reveal their tales of the former mayor’s racist and islamophobic policies 11:16 - ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes tried to prove a lie, that the earth is flat. He died in the process #NamasteTrump
February 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?