Afghanistan’s Multiple Crises | 40 Years of Afghan Refugees

It's been five months since Afghans went to the polls, yet only last week did authorities give the win to Ashraf Ghani, but his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah is crying foul. It’s not the first time these two have been involved in a disputed election, but this time the stakes may be higher, with the US and the Taliban agreeing to a week-long reduction in violence, and if that holds it may bring an end to almost two decades of war. But could the Ghani-Abdullah rivalry jeopardise the peace process? And while the political situation remains unstable, many Afghan refugees are paying the price. The Newsmakers sat down with UNHCR Chief, Filippo Grandi as he marked 40 years of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Guests Ziaulhaq Amarkhil Senior Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani Farkhunda Zahra Naderi Member of Abdullah Abdullah's Team Filippo Grandi UNHCR Chief