POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Meet the Turkish Woman who played an influential role in Tyson Fury’s successful media campaign
05:57
World
Meet the Turkish Woman who played an influential role in Tyson Fury’s successful media campaign
Tyson Fury is the new WBC heavyweight Champion of beating Deontay Wilder on points in Las Vegas. The build up to the fight wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of both men and their PR machines. Those behind the scenes have worked tirelessely to make this one of the great weeks in boxing. From the press conferences to the weigh ins, everything has run smoothly and gone off with a bang. It’s time to shine a light on one of Tyson Fury’s most trusted advisors.
February 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?