BizTech
UAE hosts female gamers to promote eSports in the region | Money Talks
The United Arab Emirates is looking to capitalise on the growing gaming sector in the Gulf region. Over the weekend, it hosted female gamers from around the world at the GirlGamer eSports Festival in the country's commercial capital, Dubai. While teams from Europe took top honours, Gulf players are also hoping to make a name for themselves, as Jacob Greaves reports. #Gaming #GirlGamers #Dubai
February 24, 2020
