POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president praises India at rally, promises to boost trade
01:57
World
US president praises India at rally, promises to boost trade
Hello, namaste, and let’s get down to business. Those were the words of US President’s Donald Trump as he started his tour of India. The President’s day started with a trip to the Taj Mahal, before attending a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that looked a lot more like a campaign event than a diplomatic visit While there, the President announced a three billion dollar defence deal with India, saying they would become premier defence partners. The next part of the tour will be in New Delhi Tuesday. Ishan Russell reports. #trumpindia #trumpmodi #trumpindiavisit
February 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?