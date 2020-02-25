World Share

US president praises India at rally, promises to boost trade

Hello, namaste, and let’s get down to business. Those were the words of US President’s Donald Trump as he started his tour of India. The President’s day started with a trip to the Taj Mahal, before attending a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that looked a lot more like a campaign event than a diplomatic visit While there, the President announced a three billion dollar defence deal with India, saying they would become premier defence partners. The next part of the tour will be in New Delhi Tuesday. Ishan Russell reports. #trumpindia #trumpmodi #trumpindiavisit