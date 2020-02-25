World Share

'Parasite' Effect: A High for South Korean Soft Power?

Donald Trump has criticized the Oscars for giving Parasite the award for best film. But while it might seem weird for the leader of the most powerful country on earth to pick on a film, Parasite is no mere blockbuster. Bong Joon-Ho became a household name with Parasite, but he has had a career in South Korea that spans 20 years. So, here is a look at 5 Bong movies that we loved. #Parasite #Korea #Cinema