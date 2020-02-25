POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, third-degree rape
Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, third-degree rape
A jury in New York has reached a verdict in the Harvey Weinstein trial. The Hollywood movie mogul has been found guilty of rape and criminal sexual assault. However he was cleared of more serious charges which included predatory sexual assault. Allegations against one of entertainment’s biggest names surfaced more than two years ago, igniting the “Me Too” movement which encouraged victims of sexual assault to come forward. Following the verdict, Weinstein was taken into custody and will await his sentencing on March 11. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has our top story. #weinstein #metoo #weinsteinguilty
February 25, 2020
