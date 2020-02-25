POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ANIMAL TECH: Help for a planet in crisis?
26:00
World
ANIMAL TECH: Help for a planet in crisis?
At a moment of crisis for our planet it is vital to keep track of what is happening - and technology can help: from tiny radio trackers on insects, to data maps of the movements of birds and mammals. DESCRIPTION: Brendan Godley Professor of Conservation Science Billy Heaney Zoologist Roland Kays Head of Biodiversity Research Lab LOCATION: NORTH CAROLINA, US Gil Bohrer Professor of Environmental Engineering LOCATION: OHIO, US Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 25, 2020
