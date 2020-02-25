POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU, UK finalise priorities for post-Brexit relations | Money Talks
Massive differences have emerged among EU leaders over a long-term budget. But they are in agreement over how to deal with the UK after its departure from the economic bloc. They've now laid-out their priorities for post-Brexit trade negotiations, with their counterparts in London due to reveal their demands later this week. But as Mobin Nasir reports, ironing-out their differences could take many months.. and the delay could make it harder for the EU to agree on its own finances. For more on this, the chief executive of the Centre for European Policy Studies, Karel Lannoo, joined us from Brussels. #Brexit #EUleaders #UK
February 25, 2020
