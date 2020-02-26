World Share

Libya. Capital Under Siege

Libya’s capital Tripoli has been under siege for the last ten months, as an offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his LNA forces shows no sign of letting up. As the fighting has intensified Libya has become a new battleground for regional powers who are backing both sides, in the increasingly violent conflict. Over the course of a number of months, TRT World’s Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been on the ground in Tripoli to find out what’s been happening.