POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO | Money Talks
05:45
BizTech
Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO | Money Talks
As CEO, Bob Iger turned Disney into the world's largest media company. Under his watch, it acquired several movie studios and a major broadcaster and launched a streaming service that's amassed nearly 30 million subscribers within a few months. Now, Iger's stepping down and some analysts are asking if this may be the end of Disney's fairytale. For more on Iger's career and what his departure could mean for the House of Mouse, we spoke to TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. #Disney #BobIger #StreamingService
February 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?