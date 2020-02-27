POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African students quarantined in Wuhan condemn non-evacuation
02:41
World
African students quarantined in Wuhan condemn non-evacuation
After confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt and Algeria, Africa is taking more steps to be able to tackle the crisis. At the beginning of the month, the entire continent had only two labs able to conduct coronavirus tests. Now, there are more than two dozen countries able to carry out detection and diagnosis. Sena Saylan has more on the African response to the outbreak. #Africa #Coronavirus #Wuhan
February 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?