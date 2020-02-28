POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greek islanders continue strikes over new migrant centres
01:52
World
Greek islanders continue strikes over new migrant centres
Mayors from several Greek islands are holding urgent talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to try to find a resolution to the country's migrant crisis. For days, locals have clashed with riot police in a protest over the government's decision to push ahead with the construction of detention centres on five islands. Melinda Nucifora has more from Lesvos. #RefugeeCrisis #GreeceProtests #GreekIslands
February 28, 2020
