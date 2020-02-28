World Share

Coronavirus Outbreak: Saudi Arabia halts travels to Mecca and Medina

Global health officials are warning that no country should assume it will not get cases of Coronavirus, which continues to spread across the globe. In Europe at least 18 countries have now been effected with Italy as the epicentre - confirmed cases there have just risen to 650. Lately, Saudi Arabia has halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over coronavirus fears, just months ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This report now from my colleague Sarah Morice. #CoronavirusOutbreak #SaudiArabia #Hajj Pilgrimage