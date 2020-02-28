BizTech Share

Aviation industry revenues suffer as coronavirus spreads | Money Talks

The spread of the coronavirus is putting immense pressure on the travel sector, with vacations and business trips worldwide put on hold. Even before the outbreak, the industry was already feeling the pinch. At least 20 commercial airlines closed down last year, along with many tour operators -- the biggest being Thomas Cook. In the midst of all this, London hosted the Business Travel Show this week. Alanna Petroff reports.