World Share

Turkish President Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria

The deadline given to the Syrian regime by the Turkish government to leave Idlib has now passed. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand aside - so that Turkish forces can take on the regime in Idlib. Since Thursday at least 36 Turkish troops have been killed by Russian backed regime forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says dozens of opposition fighters and regime soldiers have also been killed since Saturday. Sara Firth has the latest from the Turkey-Syria border. #TurkeySyria #Russia #PutinSyria