POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria
03:17
World
Turkish President Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria
The deadline given to the Syrian regime by the Turkish government to leave Idlib has now passed. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand aside - so that Turkish forces can take on the regime in Idlib. Since Thursday at least 36 Turkish troops have been killed by Russian backed regime forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says dozens of opposition fighters and regime soldiers have also been killed since Saturday. Sara Firth has the latest from the Turkey-Syria border. #TurkeySyria #Russia #PutinSyria
March 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?