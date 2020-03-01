POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel to hold third election in one year on March 2
02:48
World
Israel to hold third election in one year on March 2
On Monday, Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented 3rd election in less than a year. The previous two elections were inconclusive, and parties were unable to form a coalition government. It's a tight race again, and the parties are trying to broaden their voter bases. That also goes for the Arab Joint List. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from Haifa, it's trying to win support from Jewish voters. #IsraelElection #IsraelGovernment #Politics
March 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?