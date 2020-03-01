World Share

Israel to hold third election in one year on March 2

On Monday, Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented 3rd election in less than a year. The previous two elections were inconclusive, and parties were unable to form a coalition government. It's a tight race again, and the parties are trying to broaden their voter bases. That also goes for the Arab Joint List. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from Haifa, it's trying to win support from Jewish voters. #IsraelElection #IsraelGovernment #Politics