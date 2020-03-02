World Share

Should Greece Accept More Refugees?

Turkey announced it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe after a Syrian regime air strike killed 34 Turkish soldiers in Idlib. Drone footage showed long lines of men, women and children walking towards Turkey's border with Greece, but days later they were met by baton-wielding riot police, tear gas and water cannon. Turkey says it had no choice but to ease its border restrictions. So, have refugees become pawns in in a political tussle? And what responsibility does Greece have to take in refugees? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Analyst at the Security Department of the SETA Foundation Yiannis Baboulias Journalist and Writer Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and Journalist Matt Saltmarsh UNHCR Spokesman