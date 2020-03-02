World Share

SYRIA WAR: What is Russia’s target?

The war in Syria has produced a new confrontation between nations - as Turkey responds to the killing of its soldiers with an assault on Syrian regime forces. But the blame for last week’s air strike is also being directed at Moscow. So what is Russia’s goal in Syria? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Syria, #Idlib, #Russia