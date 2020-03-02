BizTech Share

New York ditches single-use plastics | Money Talks

It's a staggering statistic; 23 billion plastic bags are used each year in the state of New York alone - and across the US it's 5 times that. The bags create a huge waste problem, but now lawmakers and environmentalists are hoping this will be a thing of the past as NY joins a growing number of US states banning the single-use carrier bags. But perhaps surprisingly, not everyone is happy with the move, as Jade Barker reports. #SingleUsePlastics #Environment #PlasticBan