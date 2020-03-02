BizTech Share

Cost of hosting Syrian refugees tops $35B for Turkey | Money Talks

Rising tensions in Syria's Idlib province are driving more people out of the war-torn country in search of refuge. Most of them are making their way into Turkey, which already hosts around 3.6-million Syrian refugees at a cost of around 35-billion- dollars. And without adequate support from other countries, the cost of hosting migrants and refugees is set to become unbearable for Ankara. Mobin Nasir reports. Ravale Mohydin from the TRT World Research Centre joined us in the studio. #Syria #Migrants #Refugees