Idlib Crisis: Turkey Launches Operation Spring Shield
Turkey has made good on its threat to hold the Syrian regime accountable for its continued aggression. It announced Operation Spring Shield on March 1, just days after an air strike in the same area killed at least 35 Turkish soldiers. Now Russia says it will deploy military police to the strategic town of Saraqeb, the site of heavy fighting. Meanwhile, migrants continue to make their way to Europe, days after Turkey announced it would no longer hold them back. So where will Turkey's latest mission lead? And how will the new migrant crisis unfold? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Onur Erim Political Analyst Bilgehan Ozturk Political Analyst at SETA Research Centre
March 3, 2020
