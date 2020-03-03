POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US cuts interest rate citing risks from coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
08:10
BizTech
US cuts interest rate citing risks from coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
Global markets got a major boost on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to mitigate the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Other central banks have also pledged action. But some analysts say lowering interest rates may not be enough to combat the impact of the disease. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Matt Maley from Newton in Massachusetts. He's the Managing Director and Equity Strategist at Miller Tabak. #GlobalMarkets #Coronavirus #USfed
March 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?